UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the needs in Gaza are enormous and what's getting into Gaza from the U.N. ''is still just a trickle.'' Since the complete blockade was partly lifted, he said, just over 620 truckloads have made it from Israel to the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing, and only about 370 truckloads – mainly with flour, food and medical and nutrition items __ have gotten closer to people in need, with some looted including by armed gangs.