UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution amid humanitarian crisis

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Wednesday on a resolution which demands ''an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties.'' U.N. diplomats said the United States is likely to veto it.
The resolution, drafted by the council's 10 elected members who serve two-year terms, reiterates its demand for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups following their Oct. 7, 2023 surprise attack in southern Israel.
Calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza ''catastrophic,'' the proposed resolution also demands ''the immediate and unconditional lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and its safe and unhindered distribution at scale, including by the U.N. and humanitarian partners.''
The vote, scheduled for late Wednesday afternoon, comes amid near-daily shootings following the establishment by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation of aid distribution points inside Israeli military zones, a system it says is designed to circumvent Hamas.
The United Nations has rejected the new system, saying it doesn't address Gaza's mounting hunger crisis, allows Israel to use aid as a weapon, and doesn't comply with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence.
The draft resolution demands the restoration of all essential humanitarian services in line with those principles, international humanitarian law and U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Several U.N. diplomats from different countries, speaking on condition of anonymity Tuesday because discussions have been private, said they expect the United States to veto the resolution.
The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said it had no comment on the draft resolution at this time. Israel's U.N. Mission did not respond to a request for comment on the draft.