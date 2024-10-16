UN says Yemen risks being dragged into Mideast conflict that could spiral out of control

The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war with Yemen's internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they took control of the capital Sanaa and most of the north. Hopes for peace talks vanished after the Oct. 7 attack, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mainly civilians, and saw about 250 taken hostage, with about 100 still being held. . Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities.