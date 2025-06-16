World

UN rights chief decries 'horrifying' suffering in Gaza and urges leaders to pressure Israel, Hamas

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 11:05AM

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief said Israel's warfare in Gaza is inflicting ''horrifying, unconscionable suffering" on Palestinians and urged government leaders on Monday to exert pressure on Israel's government and the militant group Hamas to end it.

Volker Türk made the comments at the opening of the latest Human Rights Council session on Monday, in a broad address that also raised concerns about escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the fallout from U.S. tariffs, and China's human rights record — alongside wars and conflict in places like Sudan and Ukraine.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who has regularly spoken out about bloodshed in Gaza and called for the release of Israeli hostages held by armed Palestinian militants, used some of his most forceful words yet to highlight the Mideast violence.

''Israel's means and methods of warfare are inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians in Gaza,'' Türk told the 47-member-country body, which Israeli authorities have regularly accused of anti-Israel bias. The Trump administration has kept the United States, Israel's top ally, out of the council proceedings.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 55,300 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It says that women and children make up most of the dead but it does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

''The facts speak for themselves. Everyone in government needs to wake up to what is happening in Gaza,'' Türk said. ''All those with influence must exert maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas, to put an end to this unbearable suffering.''

The rights chief noted an increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine, nearly 3 1/2 years after Russia's full-scale invasion. He also denounced executions without a fair trial and ''wide-scale sexual violence, including against children" in Sudan.

Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Türk likened the U.S. tariffs he imposed in April to ''a high-stakes poker game, with the global economy as the bank.''

''But the shockwaves of a trade war will hit Least Developed Countries with the force of a tsunami,'' he said, warning of a potentially ''devastating'' impact on exporters in Asia, and the prospect of higher costs for food, healthcare and education in places.

Türk expressed concerns about U.S. deportations of non-nationals, including to third countries, and called on authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

The council session, which has been shortened by 2 1/2 days because of funding issues at the U.N., is set to run through July 9. The Geneva-based council is the U.N.'s top human rights body.

JAMEY KEATEN

The Associated Press

