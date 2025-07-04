Wires

UN records 613 killings in Gaza near humanitarian convoys and at aid distribution points run by US organization

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 10:02AM

The Associated Press

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies unexpectedly at 67, manager says (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Madsen's age)

Russia says it formally recognizes the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since 2021