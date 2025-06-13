UN peacekeeping chief in Congo meets M23 leaders in first visit to rebel-held city

GOMA, Congo — The head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo met with leaders of the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 on Friday in Goma, in her first visit to the eastern city of Goma since its capture by the insurgents.
The meeting included discussions on the mandate of the peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, especially on the protection of civilians, the mission said on X.
Mission head Bintou Keita met with Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance that includes M23, and other representatives.
The rebel leaders "expressed their willingness to find a peaceful solution to the crisis,'' Keita said.
The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated in January, when the Rwanda-backed M23 advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma in North Kivu province, followed by Bukavu in February.
Despite Congo's army and M23 having agreed to work toward a truce in April, fighting between the two sides continues.
The meeting on Friday came as the rebels have recently been accused of committing possible war crimes in the territories they control.
In May, Amnesty International said the rebels killed, tortured and forcibly disappeared civilian detainees in Goma and Bukavu.