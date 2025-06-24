UN peacekeeper killed in attack by armed men in Central African Republic

U.S. stocks climbed near their all-time high after oil prices eased further on hopes that Israel's war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude. The S&P 500 rallied 1.1% Tuesday and got back within 0.8% of its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.4%. Oil prices fell roughly 6% and are below where they were before the Israel-Iran conflict began. That could give the Federal Reserve leeway to cut interest rates to help the economy, and its chair said it's waiting for the right time to do so.