GENEVA — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.
She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.
Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday's election.
The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1
Amy Pope of the United States elbowed aside her European boss Monday to land the top job at the International Organization for Migration, winning her bid to become the first woman to lead the U.N. migration agency.
