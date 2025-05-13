UN humanitarian chief blasts Israel for 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza

The warnings come after food security experts said Monday that Gaza will likely fall into famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and stop its military campaign. Nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation, living in ''catastrophic'' levels of hunger, and 1 million others can barely get enough food, according to findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises. In January 2024, the International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s top court, ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction, and any acts of genocide in Gaza.