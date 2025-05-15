UN forecasts slower global economic growth following Trump's tariffs and trade tensions

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations on Thursday forecast slower global economic growth this year and next, pointing to the impact of the surge in U.S. tariffs and increasing trade tensions.
U.N. economists also cited the volatile geopolitical landscape and threats of rising production costs, supply chain disruptions and financial turbulence.
''These days, there's so much uncertainty in the air,'' said Shantanu Mukherjee, director of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division at the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
''It's been a nervous time for the global economy,'' he told reporters while launching the midyear forecast. ''In January this year, we were expecting two years of stable — if subpar — growth, and since then, prospects have diminished, accompanied by significant volatility across various dimensions.''
The U.N. is now forecasting global economic growth of 2.4% this year and 2.5% next year — a drop of 0.4 percentage point each year from its projections in January. Last year, the global economy grew 2.9%.
Mukherjee said the slowing is affecting most countries and regions, but among the most severely hit are the poorest and least developed countries, whose growth prospects have fallen from 4.6% to 4.1% just since January.
''That translates into a loss of billions in economic output for the most disadvantaged of countries,'' which are home to over half the global population living in extreme poverty, he said.
The world's developed and developing countries also are projected to suffer, according to the U.N. report.