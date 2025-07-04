UN experts say Rwanda supported rebels in Congo and smuggled minerals at ‘unprecedented levels'

DAKAR, Senegal — Rwanda provided ''critical'' support to the M23 rebels' recent offensive in eastern Congo, which helped secure Kigali's access to minerals and fertile ground, according to a confidential United Nations report seen by The Associated Press.
The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group is the most prominent armed group in the conflict in Eastern Congo, which has been in and out of crises for decades. The rebels earlier this year advanced and seized the strategic city of Goma and Bukavu in a major escalation of the conflict.
Rwanda has denied any involvement. But U.N. experts say Kigali provided backing to the rebels with an aim to ''control the territory of the DRC and its natural resources," using ''advanced military equipment, including jamming systems, short-range air defense system and armed drones.''
Rwanda has been accused of exploiting eastern Congo's minerals, used in smartphones, advanced fighter jets and much more, which Kigali denies. The report said that smuggling of coltan, considered a critical mineral, from M23-controlled territories in recent months reached ''unprecedented levels."
''Evidence indicated increasing risk of cross-border fraud as minerals from North Kivu, particularly coltan from the AFC-controlled Rubaya mine, continued to be smuggled to Rwanda.'' the report said. ''These minerals were then mixed with production of Rwandan origin and exported downstream.''
AFC, or Congo River Alliance, is an umbrella groups which includes M23.
The M23-controlled Rubaya mines produce coltan — short for columbite-tantalite — an ore from which the metals tantalum and niobium are extracted. Both are considered critical raw materials by the United States, the European Union, China and Japan.
Tantalum is used in mobile phones, computers and automotive electronics, as well as in aircraft engines, missile components and GPS systems. Niobium is used in pipelines, rockets and jet engines.