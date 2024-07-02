GENEVA — U.N. human rights experts say Russia violated international law by imprisoning Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and should release him ''immediately.''
The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, made up of independent experts convened by the U.N.'s top human rights body, said there was a ''striking lack of any factual or legal substantiation'' for spying charges leveled against Gershkovich, 32.
