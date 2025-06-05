UN conference to push for two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief on Thursday urged world leaders and officials attending an upcoming U.N. conference on ending the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict ''to keep the two-state solution alive.''
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that the international community must not only support a solution where independent states of Palestine and Israel live side-by-side in peace but ''materialize the conditions to make it happen.''
France and Saudi Arabia are co-chairing the conference, which the U.N. General Assembly is holding from June 17 to June 20 in New York. French President Emmanuel Macron will attend and other leaders are expected, but Israel will not be there.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the creation of a Palestinian state, a position that was overwhelmingly adopted by Israel's parliament in a vote last year.
''We won't be taking part in a conference that doesn't first urgently address the issue of condemning Hamas and returning all of the remaining hostages brutally taken by Hamas in Gaza, which along with the massacring of 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals on Oct. 7, 2023, was what triggered this conflict to begin with,'' Jonathan Harounoff, the Israeli Mission's international spokesperson, told The Associated Press.
Netanyahu has also opposed a one-state solution, which would reduce Israel's Jewish majority with the West Bank and Gaza's Palestinian populations. Instead, he has advocated for annexing large parts of the West Bank, without including Palestinians.
Guterres said the current violence makes a two-state solution all the more necessary.
''My message to world leaders and delegations is that it is absolutely essential to keep alive the two-state solution perspective with all the terrible things we are witnessing in Gaza and the West Bank," Guterres said.