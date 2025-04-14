UN: Civilian death toll in Sudan's Darfur attacks tops 300 in two days as war nears two-year mark

UNITED NATIONS — More than 300 civilians were killed in two days of intense fighting in Sudan's conflict-wracked Darfur region, the U.N. humanitarian agency reported Monday, as the African country's brutal civil war nears the two-year mark.
The attacks launched by Sudan's notorious paramilitary group on two famine-hit camps for displaced people in North Darfur and its nearby capital on Friday and Saturday were initially reported to have left more than 100 dead, including 20 children and nine aid workers, according to a U.N. official.
But the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, known as OCHA, reported the much higher death toll Monday, citing local sources that were not identified. The Associated Press could not independently verify the numbers due to the conditions and communications on the ground.
Sudan plunged into conflict on April 15, 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including the vast western Darfur region. Since then, at least 24,000 people have been tallied as being killed, according to the United Nations, though activists say the number is far higher.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, known as the RSF, carried out the recent attacks after the Sudanese military late last month regained control over Khartoum, a major symbolic victory in the war.
The war has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis and worst displacement crisis, and it has led to Sudan becoming the only country in the world experiencing famine.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said OCHA has received reports of mass casualties and large-scale displacement following the recent fighting in and around the Zamzam and Abu Shorouk displacement camps, as well as North Darfur's capital, El Fasher, the only capital in Darfur that the RSF doesn't control. North Darfur is one of five states in the Darfur region.
''Preliminary figures from local sources indicate that more than 300 civilians have been killed, including 10 humanitarian personnel from the NGO Relief International who lost their lives while operating one of the last functioning health centers in Zamzam camp,'' Dujarric said.