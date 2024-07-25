LAHORE, Pakistan — A panel of U.N.-backed independent experts expressed grave concern on Thursday about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection.

The experts, who work under a Human Rights Council mandate but do not speak for the United Nations, said in a statement that they were alarmed by reports of violence and discrimination against Ahmadis. Ahmadis are adherents of Ahmadiyya, an Islamic messianic movement that originated in the late 19th century.

''We urge Pakistani authorities to take immediate action to address this situation,'' they said.

The experts highlighted two incidents earlier this month in which two Ahmadis were killed. Police at the time said they arrested the attackers.

In their statement, the experts also expressed concern over allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions of Ahmadi worshippers to prevent or obstruct their participation in religious holidays.

''Ahmadis' right to peacefully manifest their beliefs must be respected," they said.

Pakistan's Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.