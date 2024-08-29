UNITED NATIONS — UN announces limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations after first confirmed case in 25 years.
UN announces limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations after first confirmed case in 25 years
UN announces limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations after first confirmed case in 25 years.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 4:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.