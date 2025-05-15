UN aid chief defends using 'genocide' in Gaza remarks to the Security Council that Israel rejects

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations' humanitarian chief has defended using the term ''genocide'' to describe what aid workers are trying to prevent in Gaza, saying the world should not make the same mistakes seen in past violations of international law, when it wasn't "called out soon enough.''
Tom Fletcher, in an interview with The Associated Press, said his forceful speech this week to the U.N. Security Council was meant to highlight what he views as the ''eroding'' of a rules-based order in Israel's bombardment of Gaza and monthslong blockade of lifesaving aid. He also blasted a new U.S.-backed proposal to deliver aid to Palestinians amid the 19-month-long war as ''dehumanizing.''
''I'm not a lawyer. I'm a humanitarian. My job is to get the aid in, to get the attention of the world, to help create the conditions to get that aid in and save as many lives as possible before it's too late,'' Fletcher said Wednesday.
''But I also want to make sure that we aren't making the mistake that was made with previous massive breaches of international law, where it hasn't been called out soon enough,'' he added.
Fletcher is the first U.N. official to use the term ''genocide'' concerning Israel's war in Gaza, a charge that Israel vehemently denies and that many in the international community have been hesitant to make even as criticism of Israel has come to a head in recent weeks.
''Instead of admitting that the existing distribution system has failed, the U.N. insists on preserving Hamas' supply pipeline," Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said Tuesday to the Security Council. "This is not neutrality — this is support for terrorism. Israel will not cooperate with a mechanism that strengthens those who kidnapped, murdered, raped and tortured our citizens.''
United Nations spokespeople have stressed repeatedly that only a court can make a determination that genocide has been committed.
Fletcher, a longtime British diplomat, has spent the last several weeks in meetings with Israeli officials, lobbying for them to allow back into Gaza food, fuel, medicine and all other supplies that have been blocked since March. It's worsened a humanitarian crisis for 2.3 million Palestinians, with experts saying this week that nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation and 1 million others can barely get enough food.