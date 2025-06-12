UN agencies say a violence-hit part of South Sudan is on the brink of famine

''Once again, we are seeing the devastating impact conflict has on food security in South Sudan,'' Mary-Ellen McGroarty, the World Food Program representative in South Sudan, said in the statement by the U.N. agencies. ''Conflict doesn't just destroy homes and livelihoods, it tears communities apart, cuts off access to markets and sends food prices spiraling upward. Long-term peace is essential, but right now, it is critical our teams are able to access and safely distribute food to families caught in conflict in Upper Nile, to bring them back from the brink and prevent famine.''