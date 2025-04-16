Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt goes to hospital after foul ball in Mets-Twins game hits him in head

MINNEAPOLIS — Veteran umpire Hunter Wendelstedt went to a hospital for further examination on Wednesday after he was struck in the face behind first base by a line drive foul ball in Minnesota.
Crew chief Todd Tichenor, who called home plate during the 4-3 victory by the Twins over the New York Mets, told a pool reporter after the game that Wendelstedt was coherent and speaking but going through a concussion protocol.
''Hopefully it's just some stitches is what I'm thinking,'' Tichenor said.
Major League Baseball said Wendelstedt was undergoing additional tests.
''We are encouraged that he was in good spirits when he was in touch with our medical staff,'' MLB said. "We will continue to monitor his status.''
The incident spooked everyone on the field, regardless of which uniform they were wearing.
''It made us all stop and think,'' Tichenor said. ''That hit him solid in the head. It was scary.''
Wendelstedt instantly hit the ground after he took a direct hit from the line smash off the bat of Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor in the seventh inning. Both Taylor and Twins right-hander Louis Varland winced immediately after seeing where the ball hit Wendelstedt, who is in his 28th major league season as an umpire.