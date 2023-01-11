Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-6, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-11, 2-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Andrew Rohde scored 24 points in St. Thomas' 80-68 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 in home games. UMKC averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tommies have gone 4-2 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is third in the Summit with 13.5 assists per game led by Rohde averaging 3.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 18.2 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UMKC.

Rohde is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.