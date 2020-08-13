MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Fair has been canceled this year because of the cornonvirus, but that didn't stop the tradition of picking a dairy ambassador for the state.

Brenna Connelly, representing Olmsted County, was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at a private ceremony that was streamed virtually Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old University of Minnesota student from Byron is the goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 dairy farm families in the state.

As in the past, Connelly will have a likeness of her head carved in a 90-pound block of butter Thursday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Minnesota sculptor, Gerry Kulzer, an artist and teacher from Litchfield, will be sculpting all the finalists.

Ten county dairy princesses from across the state competed for the title. Emily Benrud, representing Goodhue County, and Maggie Molitor, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.