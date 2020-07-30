The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced Thursday that its high-risk sports teams (football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball) will not hold fall championships and will explore competing in the spring.

Golf teams (low risk) will compete within the conference this fall and cross-country teams (medium risk) might also compete for a UMAC championship with safety modifications.

The UMAC, which includes schools such as Northwestern-St. Paul, Bethany Lutheran, and Macalaster (for football), is allowing schools to explore non-conference competition in the fall. St. Scholastica announced it will “proceed cautiously in finding outside competition to play a limited schedule in those aforementioned sports.”