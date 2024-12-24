Jack Meehan disappeared as he went headfirst into a pile of snow to catch a frisbee in Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, creating a cloud of powder around him. He scooped up the disc just before it hit the snow, scoring a point and causing his teammates to erupt in excitement.
It’s another freezing Minneapolis winter. Got your Frisbee?
Single-digit temperatures and freshly fallen snow won’t stop the hardiest ultimate fans in Minneapolis from winter pick-up games.
“I better get on the cover for that!” Meehan joked to a friend after seeing a photographer capture his dramatic catch.
Meehan was one of 18 people who braved the cold for the pick-up game Saturday morning in the Minneapolis park. In fact, the fresh snow was an incentive to “lay out,” or dive, for spectacular catches, they said.
“When there’s snow out here, we hopefully start diving all over the place,” said Matthew O’Brien,one of the longtime players.
O’Brien added that he wanted to have the best layout catch of the day, but he wasn’t sure if he could top Meehan’s.
Saturday’s ultimate frisbee game is one of two that take place weekly in Minneapolis. They regularly attract at least 15 to 20 people, even in the dead of winter. Many of the players have attended regularly for more than a year. And several acknowledged that their friends and family members raise their eyebrows when they learn they still play in the winter.
“People that I tell are like, ‘No way, that’s ridiculous,’ ” said Michael Lewellen. “They’re kind of right.”
In ultimate frisbee, teams of seven compete by passing the frisbee down the field, aiming to catch it in the end zone, similar to American football, with no stops between throws. The casual weekly games in Minneapolis get busier in the late spring and summer, with upward of 80 people attending.
Fewer make it out in the winter; the cold adds some difficulties. On Saturday, all players wore gloves to stop their hands from becoming numb. At times they jogged in place or waved their arms in circles to maintain warmth. A few carried hand warmers. While the gloves are necessary, the added layer can affect the thrower’s accuracy.
The ground can also vary from frozen, concrete-like dirt during a game Wednesday night to Saturday’s snow that cushioned the falls after some inevitably slipped.
With a Minnesota Star Tribune photographer in attendance, some players were eager to make a diving catch for a spectacular shot. A portable speaker along the sideline played a mix of rock and hip-hop music as the players slid and stomped across the field with the city’s skyline in the distance.
During last Wednesday night’s game at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, conditions were warmer but also rougher given the absence of snow. Several players bruised or skinned their knees after kneeling or diving for a frisbee. One player jokingly described the surface as similar to a cheese grater.
While some might scoff at the idea of playing sports outside during a snowy winter in Minneapolis, regulars said it’s an important outlet after a long day of work and a way to not feel cooped up inside the house.
“If you’re going to live in a place that’s cold six months out of the year, you should find something to be passionate about and excited about when the weather gets cold,” said Gavriel DePrenger-Gottfried, 35.
DePrenger-Gottfried said the presence of snow leads to a more laid-back atmosphere since it slows players down slightly as they pick and choose when to exert energy.
“Winter ultimate, I think, is more egalitarian,” DePrenger-Gottfried said. “Everyone brings their own strengths. You play with what you’ve got.”
The pick-up games are less competitive than the organized frisbee leagues in the Twin Cities. However, some view the gatherings as an important way to improve. Kyle Banks, 24, who played Saturday, said he plans to try out for the Minnesota Wind Chill, the state’s professional ultimate team, next month.
“I’m still new to it, but I think I can be great at it,” said Banks, who was wearing a Wind Chill jersey. “I just come out here and get as much reps and practice as I can.”
Going beyond the enjoyment of the game, Banks and other players noted another reason they consistently return to the fields each week was because of the welcoming nature of the frisbee community, which doesn’t take itself too seriously.
“It’s a good core group of people,” said Aly Christensen. “Lots of people come and go as time goes on, but there still are those familiar faces, that we see pretty much every year.”
