MONROE, La. — Calem Sutherland kicked four field goals and UL Monroe held off FCS-member Jackson State 12-7 on Saturday night.

After Sutherland opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, Jackson State took the lead in the second period when Joshua Lanier caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.

The Tigers' lead held up until the fourth quarter when Sutherland hit from 42 and 49 yards.

Sanders completed 27 of 40 passes for 243 yards. Aubrey Miller Jr. was credited with 16 tackles for Jackson State (2-1).

For the Warhawks (1-1), Rhett Rodriguez completed 16 of 29 passes for 150 yards and Andrew Henry had nine carries for 52 yards.

