Ukrainians welcome US aid but see Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Putin as too long

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainians welcomed President Donald Trump's pledge of more U.S.-made weapons in their fight against Russia's invasion, even though it is unclear what exactly they will get and how quickly.
The time frame for further arms deliveries that European countries have agreed to pay for is crucial.
Russia is making a summer push to break through along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, and its drones and missiles are hammering Ukrainian cities more than at any time in the past three years.
Ukrainian officials have made no direct comment about Trump's decision to allow Russia 50 days to reach a deal to end the war, or face what he said would be ''very severe'' economic sanctions. While some believe strict tariffs on Moscow could be a game changer, the postponement until September struck others as being too long.
For Russia, Trump's delay of new sanctions is a reprieve. Senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev commented: ''Oh, how much can change both on the battlefield and with the mood of those leading the U.S. and NATO in 50 days.''
Russian state television pointed out that Trump's decision would bring a bigger financial burden for Europe.
Russia currently holds about 20% of Ukraine. Ukraine's depleted army has recently been losing more territory, but there is no sign of a looming collapse on the front line, analysts say.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke to Trump after the Republican leader's Oval Office announcement Monday, expressing gratitude for the decision to send more Patriot air defense missiles that are vital to defend Ukrainian cities.