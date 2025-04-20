Ukrainians mark Easter with little faith in Russia ceasefire

LUKASHIVKA, Ukraine — Dozens of Ukrainians gathered outside the ruins of a damaged church in northern Ukraine on Sunday to mark Easter, doubting a ceasefire with Russia is possible.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally announced a temporary Easter truce from Saturday evening to midnight following Easter Sunday, citing humanitarian reasons. This came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are ''coming to a head.''
Kyiv has voiced skepticism about the Easter ceasefire, saying it would only mirror a genuine halt in hostilities. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's offer of a 30-day, full and unconditional ceasefire and called on Moscow to respond.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday night that Russian strikes continued, although with less intensity, particularly near the border where Ukrainian forces maintain footholds in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions. Ukrainian soldiers interviewed by The Associated Press at various frontline positions confirmed the ongoing hostilities.
''Christ is risen!''
In the village of Lukashivka in the Chernihiv region, briefly occupied by Russian forces in 2022, parishioners of the damaged Ascension Church arrived early at a small makeshift wooden church built last year to cater to the needs of the faithful, holding traditional Easter baskets and cakes to have them blessed.
As the sun rose, they stood quietly in the spring chill, the roofless silhouette of the wrecked church behind them, its pale walls scarred by shell fragments.
The church's priest, Serhii Zezul, walked among them, shouting ''Christ is risen!'' as he sprinkled holy water over the baskets — his voice nearly drowned out by the hum of a nearby generator.