PARIS — Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina withdrew from Olympics 2024 because she caught a cold following rainy weather in Paris, the country's Olympic committee said.

''Unfortunately, we spent a long time on the courts yesterday waiting for the competition to start,'' Kalinina said Sunday in a statement from the Ukrainian committee. ''It was raining all this time and this morning I felt a sore throat."

During the Olympics opening ceremony Friday, athletes from around the world paraded on boats as heavy rain fell, soaking their uniforms. The four-hour event along the Seine River pressed on, with athletes and fans making the most of the heavy downpours by breaking out umbrellas, ponchos and jackets.

The showers continued Saturday.

Technically, standing in the rain and cold alone isn't what makes people sick. But being in those conditions for long periods of time can affect the immune system.

For Kalinina, the Games in Paris were supposed to be her debut at the Olympics.

''I was very upset, because it was a big dream and honor for me to play at the Olympics and represent my country, especially in such a difficult time,'' the 27-year-old player said. But she decided not to take any risks and avoid complications.

Kalinina was to start competing Saturday, but rain forced tennis competitions on open courts to be rescheduled to Sunday. Skateboarding also was postponed from Saturday because of the showers.

