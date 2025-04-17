Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko sues WTA and its chairman for causing 'emotional distress'

''Consistent with our position," the statement said, "the WTA has taken numerous steps to assist our Ukrainian player members, who have faced great challenges as professional athletes. The WTA has been equally clear that it was founded on principles of equality and non-discrimination and its rules provide that competitions are open to all women players who qualify based on their merit, and without discrimination. Consistent with those principles, and in common with other tennis organizations, the WTA has taken the position that individual athletes should not be penalized for the actions of their governments.''