KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian president fires air force commander after crash of Western-donated F-16 warplane.
Ukrainian president fires air force commander after crash of Western-donated F-16 warplane
Ukrainian president fires air force commander after crash of Western-donated F-16 warplane.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 30, 2024 at 5:17PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
A top Brazilian judge orders suspension of social media giant X for refusing to name in-country legal representative
A top Brazilian judge orders suspension of social media giant X for refusing to name in-country legal representative.