World

Ukrainian father-son pair sentenced to 20 years in Belarus prison for terrorism

A father and son from Ukraine were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each in Belarus after being convicted of preparing terrorist acts.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 2:55PM

TALLINN, Estonia — A father and son from Ukraine were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each in Belarus after being convicted of preparing terrorist acts.

A court in the city of Gomel decreed the conviction and sentencing on Wednesday of Serhiy Kabarchuk and his son Pavlo.

Both were arrested in February for allegedly assembling a store of weapons and explosives. State television later ran footage in which the Kabarchuks said they were acting under the direction of Ukraine's SBU security service.

Many observers claim that such televised confessions in the authoritarian country are made under duress.

Belarus has long borders with both Ukraine and Russia. Russian troops are based in Belarus and have been deployed into the Ukraine-Russia war from there. Belarus also hosts an unspecified number of Russian tactical nuclear weapons.

Ukraine made no immediate comment on the convictions.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Gangs in Haiti open fire and hit a UN helicopter midair as violence surges

Gangs on Thursday opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter, forcing it to land in Port-au-Prince in the latest attack in Haiti's capital as violence surges once again.

World

Jailed former Malaysian leader apologizes for fund embezzlement scandal, reiterates his innocence

World

Hama Amadou, Niger's former prime minister and emblematic opposition figure, dies at 74