Ukrainian badminton player chasing first Paralympic medal with an unexpected guest in the stands

The Ukrainian para badminton player was raised in an orphanage for disabled children in Dnipro, Ukraine, alongside teammate Oleksandr Chyrkov. Before her first singles match in the SL3 classification (standing with lower limb impairment), she met one of her former teachers from the orphanage — a reunion that brought back memories of learning the sport while also featuring all the emotions felt by Ukrainians as the war continues back home.