ANKARA, Turkey — Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials.
The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 2:08PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is sending a delegation to Istanbul for peace talks with Russian officials.