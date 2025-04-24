Wires

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 7:43AM

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv.

Wires

Ukrainian emergency services say 9 people were killed and 63 injured in massive Russian air attack on Kyiv

Wires

A Texas man has been executed for the 2004 strangling and stabbing death of a young mother