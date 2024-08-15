KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv troops captured Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk region.
Wires
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv troops captured Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk region
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv troops captured Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk region.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 12:58PM
More from Wires
See More
A supermoon rises on Aug. 19, the first of four such lunar spectacles this year.