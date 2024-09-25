UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president urges leaders at UN to stand with his country and not seek "a lull" instead of "real, just peace" (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Ukraine's president said "an out").
Ukraine's president urges leaders at UN to stand with his country and not seek "a lull" instead of "real, just peace" (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Ukraine's president said "an out")
Ukraine's president urges leaders at UN to stand with his country and not seek "a lull" instead of "real, just peace" (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Ukraine's president said "an out").
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2024 at 5:19PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.