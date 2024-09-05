KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's parliament has endorsed a new foreign minister as part of a government reshuffle, 2 lawmakers tell AP.
Ukraine's parliament has endorsed a new foreign minister as part of a government reshuffle, 2 lawmakers tell AP
Ukraine's parliament has endorsed a new foreign minister as part of a government reshuffle, 2 lawmakers tell AP.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 1:43PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor.