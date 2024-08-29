KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's military says one of the F-16 warplanes it received from Western partners to help fight Russia has crashed.
Ukraine's military says one of the F-16 warplanes it received from Western partners to help fight Russia has crashed
Ukraine's military says one of the F-16 warplanes it received from Western partners to help fight Russia has crashed.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 5:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing
Donald Trump asks federal court to intervene in his hush money case in bid to overturn his conviction, delay sentencing.