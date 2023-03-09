KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's grid operator says the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, has been reconnected to the power grid (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert that attributed the announcement to Ukraine's nuclear power operator).
