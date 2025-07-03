Ukraine's European backers mull their options after the US pauses weapons shipments

AARHUS, Denmark — In the windswept gardens of a Danish chateau, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some of Ukraine's main European backers weighed options on Thursday for filling the gap after the Trump administration paused weapons shipments to his country.
The U.S. move affects high-demand munitions, including Patriot missiles, the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile and shorter-range Stinger missiles. They are needed to counter incoming missiles, bring down Russian aircraft or counter drone attacks.
But they are in short supply, none are cheap, and some simply can't be sourced elsewhere.
''We count on the continuation of American support because there are some items which Europe … doesn't have for today,'' Zelenskyy told reporters in Aarhus, Denmark, as a military helicopter hovered above, and security personnel watched nearby woods.
Chief among them: Patriot missile systems and interceptors. ''This is crucial,'' he said.
Russia's new push to capture more territory has put Ukraine's defenses under severe strain, with the war now in its fourth year. Russian missiles and drones are battering Ukrainian cities. U.S.-led efforts to find a peace settlement have stalled.
It's still unclear even to Zelenskyy what the White House intends for the weapons shipments. ''I hope that maybe tomorrow, or close days, these days, I will speak about it with President (Donald) Trump,'' he said.
Europe's reason to act