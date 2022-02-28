More from Star Tribune
Wild
After being embarrassed by Flames, Wild gets quick chance at payback
The Wild play Calgary on Tuesday at home after losing 7-3 to the Flames at their arena on Saturday.
Wild
Live at 12:30: Wild's Marcus Foligno on Star Tribune Instagram Live
The Minnesota Wild veteran answers questions about the team's play, the push toward the postseason and more with Star Tribune hockey writer Sarah McLellan.
Minneapolis
Guilty plea from Rochester man who fled to Mexico with wife after torching St. Paul school
Prosecutors say he also set fire to two stores during rioting after George Floyd's murder while in police custody.
Business
Mayo Clinic's operating income soared to $1.2B last year
Financial results in 2021 at the Rochester-based medical center reflected a surge in hospital patients.
Ukraine slows Russian advance; negotiations begin
Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities as talks began between Ukrainian and Russian officials Monday.