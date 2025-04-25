Ukraine says Russia kills 3 in another drone attack after Trump rebukes Putin

KYIV, Ukraine — A Russian drone struck an apartment building in a southeastern Ukraine city, killing three people and injuring 10 others, officials said Friday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump rebuked Russia's leader for a deadly missile and drone attack on Kyiv while Washington endeavors to stop the more than three-year war.
Among the civilians killed in the nighttime drone strike in Pavlohrad, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, were a child and a 76-year-old woman, the head of the regional administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote on Telegram.
Russian forces fired 103 Shahed and decoy drones at five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine's air force reported. Authorities in the northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions reported damage to civilian infrastructure but no casualties.
Russia pounded Kyiv in an hourslong barrage Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 87 in its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July.
The attack drew a rare rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin from Trump, who has said that efforts to end the war are coming to a head.
''I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.'' Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. ''Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!''
Trump's frustration is growing as his effort to get a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia has failed to make a breakthrough. Senior U.S. officials have warned that the administration could soon give up attempts to stop the war if the two sides do not come to an agreement.
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Putin in Moscow on Friday, their second meeting this month and the fourth since February.