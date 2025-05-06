BERLIN — Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership.
Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership
Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership.
The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 2:37PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership
Ukraine president congratulates Friedrich Merz on his chancellor win, says he seeks more German transatlantic leadership.