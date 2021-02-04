KYIV, Ukraine — Three coronavirus patients and a doctor died in a fire at a hospital in Ukraine.
Volodymyr Shinkarenko, the head doctor at the hospital in Zaporizhzhia, was quoted by Ukrainian news media as saying Thursday that the fire broke out in medical equipment.
The patients were all on ventilators, but it wasn't clear if that was the equipment that caught on fire.
The patients' ages were 91, 76 and 64, and the doctor was 26. The cause of death for all is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Zaporizhzhia is about 450 kilometers (280 miles) southeast of the capital, Kyiv.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN backs democracy in Myanmar and urges release of detainees
The U.N. Security Council strongly backed a return to democracy in Myanmar on Thursday and called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and all those arbitrarily detained by the military.
World
Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth center
A pharaonic landmark in central Tirana built as a posthumous museum for Albania's communist-era strongman, Enver Hoxha, is being transformed into a youth training and art center.
World
Mexico arrests ex-governor in case of tortured journalist
Mexican authorities arrested a former governor on charges that he had a reporter who investigated his role in a pedophilia ring illegally arrested and tortured, an official said Thursday.
World
UN envoy: Key military commander backs bid to unify Libya
The head of the United Nations mission in Libya said Thursday the main military commander from the divided country's east has given his backing to an ongoing U.N. effort to choose an interim government before an election can be held this year.
World
South Africa seizes rhino horns to be smuggled to Malaysia
South African customs officials have seized more than $3.5 million worth of rhino horns at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.