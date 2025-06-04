Ukraine has dominated NATO summits since Russia's invasion. Not this time with Trump

BRUSSELS — The war in Ukraine and the existential threat that Russia poses to European security has dominated NATO's agenda in each of the summits the military alliance has held since Moscow launched its invasion in 2022.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sat at the head of NATO's table and been uniformly praised for his leadership. Ukraine's place within the ranks of the world's biggest military organization seemed assured once the war was over.
But three weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts gather in the Netherlands, it remained unclear whether Zelenskyy would even get a seat, or how much support Ukraine might win in the final summit communique.
Asked on Wednesday about Ukraine's role at the top-level meeting on June 24-25 in The Hague, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said only that it ''will be discussed and on the agenda.''
Ahead of previous summits, NATO envoys have a labored to craft statements that encompass Ukraine's ''irreversible path to membership,'' with enduring pledges of support, while insisting that Russia poses the greatest threat to NATO security.
Asked whether Zelenskyy would be invited this time, Rutte said that the meeting program would be available soon. A NATO-Ukraine Council -– standard fare at recent summits -– will not be held, so it's unclear how he would take part if he was.
Invited to comment on Ukraine's covert weekend drone attack in Russia -– described as the most significant of the war by some officers and experts -– Rutte said: ''I take note,'' underlining only that the drones had hit military targets.
Responding to a similar question on Wednesday, Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said: ''This war needs to come to an end.'' He said Trump ''feels very strongly about that'' and sees no military solution to end the war.