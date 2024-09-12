Red Cross staff members killed in Ukraine as country warned of severe winter health crisis

The warning came as three Red Cross staff members were killed by artillery strikes in eastern Ukraine Thursday. The deadly strikes, which left two others wounded, hit a Red Cross truck that was delivering firewood in the war-divided Donetsk region, the organization said. Photos released by local police showed the truck engulfed in flames. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the attack, which he said warranted a ''firm and fundamental'' response from the international community. Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, added: "Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured. This tragedy unleashes a wave of grief all too familiar to those who have lost loved ones in armed conflict.'' Relief agencies and Western governments are ramping up civilian aid to Ukraine to protect its hospitals and power systems ahead of the winter as Russia continues daily airstrikes across the country to try and cripple its electricity infrastructure. The World Health Organization warned Thursday that the severe damage to energy and health facilities is leaving millions vulnerable as temperatures drop.