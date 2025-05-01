Ukraine and the US have finally signed a minerals deal. What does it include?

KYIV, Ukraine — After months of tense negotiations, the U.S. and Ukraine signed a deal that is expected to give Washington access to the country's critical minerals and other natural resources, an agreement Kyiv hopes will secure long-term support for its defense against Russia.
According to Ukrainian officials, the version of the deal signed Wednesday is far more beneficial to Ukraine than previous versions, which they said reduced Kyiv to a junior partner and gave Washington unprecedented rights to the country's resources.
The deal itself has not yet been made public, but the Economy Ministry and the prime minister's office have offered some details.
The agreement — which the Ukrainian parliament must ratify — would establish a reconstruction fund for Ukraine that Ukrainian officials hope will be a vehicle to ensure future American military assistance. A previous agreement was nearly signed before being derailed in a tense Oval Office meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
''We have formed a version of the agreement that provides mutually beneficial conditions for both countries. This is an agreement in which the United States notes its commitment to promoting long-term peace in Ukraine and recognizes the contribution that Ukraine has made to global security by giving up its nuclear arsenal,'' Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a post on Facebook.
The signing comes during what U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said would be a ''very critical'' week for U.S.-led efforts to end the war that appear to have stalled. Ukraine sees the deal as a way to ensure that its biggest and most consequential ally stays engaged and doesn't freeze military support, which has been key in its 3-year-old fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.
''This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term,'' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
