CALGARY, Alberta — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday night.

JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs and Connor Clifton also scored to help Buffalo improve to 34-33-5 and finish 2-3 on a five-game trip.

''We had a game in Edmonton where we were going into the third tied and kind of let that one slip away and get away from us,'' Thompson said. ''In a similar situation tonight and it was a good opportunity for us to respond and clean up the mistakes we made last (game). It's been a tough trip. Played a lot of good teams.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, coming off a 4-2 loss at Vancouver on Saturday night. The Flames dropped to 33-32-5.

''I get disappointed about these last two games more so than anything because those were winnable games for us,'' Flames coach Ryan Huska said. ''We didn't find a way to get it done.''

Peterka gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 8:56 left. Thompson stepped out from behind the net to feed Peterka in the slot for his 24th goal.

Thompson extended his points streak to a season-high five games with three goals and four assists. Tuch also has a five-game streak with a goal and six assists.

Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Flames: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

