By The Associated Press

October 30, 2024 at 12:51PM

LONDON — UK Treasury chief Rachel Reeves unveils budget with 40 billion pounds in tax hikes, says she'll ''invest, invest, invest.''

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games

North Korea confirms it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile