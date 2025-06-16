UK 'shied away' from ethnicity of grooming gangs in child sex abuse inquiries, report finds

LONDON — The UK government said Monday it will make it mandatory for the police to record the ethnicity and nationality of suspects accused of child sexual abuse and exploitation.
The move is part of an attempt to address long-running accusations that authorities have ''shied away'' from properly tackling the issue of race when investigating such cases.
It comes came after the government announced Saturday that it will hold a national inquiry into organized child sexual abuse, something it has long been pressured to do by opposition politicians.
In a statement to Parliament, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said a recent review of data from three police forces found "clear evidence of over-representation among suspects of Asian and Pakistani heritage men'' who prey on often young and vulnerable girls and women.
But the review found that ethnicity data was not recorded for two-thirds of perpetrators in what the British press have dubbed ''grooming gang" crimes.
''The appalling lack of data on ethnicity in crime recording alone is a major failing over the last decade or more," said the review, overseen by Louise Casey, an expert on victim's rights and social welfare. ''Questions about ethnicity have been asked but dodged for years.''
''Child sexual exploitation is horrendous whoever commits it, but there have been enough convictions across the country of groups of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds to have warranted closer examination," it added.
The review referred to examples of organizations that avoided the topic of race altogether ''for fear of appearing racist or raising community tensions."