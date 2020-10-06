LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to pledge that every home in the country will be powered by offshore wind in a decade.

Johnson says a "green industrial revolution'' will create hundreds of thousands of jobs. He's sinking 160 million pounds ($208 million) into the proposal, with funds going toward upgrading ports and factories to aid in the construction of the next generation of wind turbines.

Johnson is expected to make the pledge Tuesday in an address to the annual Conservative Party conference, which is being held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson will say: "There is one area where we are progressing quite literally with gale force speed and that is the green economy - the green industrial revolution that in the next 10 years will create hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of jobs."