UK rights commissioner outlines facilities off-limits to transgender women after court ruling

LONDON — Transgender women will be excluded from women's toilets, hospital wards and sports teams after a U.K. Supreme Court ruling, the head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said Thursday, as trans groups digested a judgment that could have a broad and detrimental impact on daily life.
While Britain's highest court said there was no clear winner in its ruling defining a woman for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born biologically female, noting that transgender people remain protected from discrimination, trans groups said the decision would undermine their rights.
Equality Commission Chairwoman Kishwer Falkner said the ''enormously consequential'' ruling brought clarity and would prompt her organization to update public codes by summer to comply.
''Single-sex services like changing rooms must be based on biological sex," she told the BBC. ''If a male person is allowed to use a women-only service or facility, it isn't any longer single-sex, then it becomes a mixed-sex space."
The ruling Wednesday came in a case that had nothing to do with those spaces, but stemmed from a 2018 law passed by the Scottish Parliament that required at least 50% women on boards of Scottish public bodies. Transgender women with gender recognition certificates were to be included in meeting the quota.
But the court said that using a certificate to interpret someone's sex would clash with definitions of man and woman and, therefore, the anti-discrimination provisions of the 2010 Equality Act could ''only be interpreted as referring to biological sex.''
Out of some 66 million people in England, Scotland and Wales, about 116,000 identified as trans in the latest census count. About 8,500 gender recognition certificates have been issued.
Rights activists are concerned about implications